Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $3,298,888.50 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VRNS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 214.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,919 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.