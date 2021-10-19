Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $3,298,888.50 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
VRNS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 214.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,919 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
