Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.77. 1,224,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,190. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

