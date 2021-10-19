Joshua Harris Sells 307,369 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $5,116,211.48.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,723,479.07.

APO stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. 8,833,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,809. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

