The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDRLF shares. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equities upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

OTCMKTS:DDRLF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

