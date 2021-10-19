Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 988,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.