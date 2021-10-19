Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,614,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,833,772.15.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$14,700.00.

LAM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.99. 294,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$174.96 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

