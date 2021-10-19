Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,614,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,833,772.15.
Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$14,700.00.
LAM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.99. 294,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$174.96 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.
