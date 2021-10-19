$2.51 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.49. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.49. 896,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.87 and its 200-day moving average is $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

