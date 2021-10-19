United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the lowest is $3.12. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $3.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.36. The stock had a trading volume of 279,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.42. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

