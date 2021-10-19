CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 105,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

