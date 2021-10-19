Conceal (CCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $259,058.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $259,058.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,788,159 coins and its circulating supply is 11,230,247 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

