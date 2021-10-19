$17.76 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report $17.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.63 billion and the highest is $17.83 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $76.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,013. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.