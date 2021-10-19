Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.79. The company had a trading volume of 262,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 446.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.79.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,176,759. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.