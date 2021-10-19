Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

BVH stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a P/E ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

