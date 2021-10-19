Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

NYSE GATO traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 616,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,892. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 67,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.