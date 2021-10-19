PolypuX (PUX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,748.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $39,181.20 and approximately $2,748.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00068280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00098793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,065.08 or 1.00034674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.42 or 0.06010699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021103 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

