Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.82. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 544,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,774,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after buying an additional 938,340 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

