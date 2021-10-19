Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,023,022.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,131 shares of company stock valued at $65,410,656 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $6.38 on Tuesday, hitting $281.45. The stock had a trading volume of 47,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average is $254.19. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $176.75 and a 52 week high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.