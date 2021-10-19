Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded up $6.56 on Tuesday, hitting $349.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $350.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,984 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.