Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 401,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Banco Macro by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 229,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

