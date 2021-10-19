Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.38. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $12.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.73. 836,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.96. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,398,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

