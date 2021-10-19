Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post sales of $768.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.50 million to $773.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $646.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.71. The stock had a trading volume of 217,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

