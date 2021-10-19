Zacks: Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of RPT stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RPT Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

