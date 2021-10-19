Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codex DNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,903. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Codex DNA has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,727,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,227,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,082,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

