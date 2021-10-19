$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.76 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $77.83. 1,295,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,452. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $78.10. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

