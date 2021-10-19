Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

CIGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.96. 35,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,669. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $143.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $562,761,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,099,000 after purchasing an additional 322,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,195,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.