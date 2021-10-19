Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLND. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 694,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76. Blend Labs has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

