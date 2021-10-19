CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

CCNE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 27,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $408.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

