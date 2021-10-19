Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. 1,432,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,812. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.