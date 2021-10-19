Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. 1,432,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,812. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
See Also: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.