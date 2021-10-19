Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group (LON: SBRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2021 – Sabre Insurance Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/14/2021 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SBRE traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 201 ($2.63). The company had a trading volume of 146,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 243.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £502.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,899 ($12,933.11). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,289.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

