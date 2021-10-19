MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 220,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,521. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0301 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

