Effect.AI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00087459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00354518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00034098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

