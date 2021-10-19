Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce $65.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.53 million to $67.67 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $65.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $266.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Univest Financial by 128.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Univest Financial by 270.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Univest Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. 47,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,046. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

