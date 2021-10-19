UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.65

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.65 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCBJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

