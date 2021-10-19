Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,755.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 429,871 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.20. 720,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.