SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of SPNT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 193,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,985. SiriusPoint has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after buying an additional 34,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 704.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 1,727,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

