Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

ITRI traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. 277,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Itron by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after acquiring an additional 267,210 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

