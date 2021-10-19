$342.34 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post sales of $342.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $459.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.70 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $240.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NEP traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.74. 257,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,648. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

