Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Million

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post sales of $28.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $101.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $139.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC grew its position in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after acquiring an additional 424,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Codexis by 84.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.73. 906,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,024. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

