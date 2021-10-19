Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) in a research note released on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codex DNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 3,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

