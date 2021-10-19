Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 935,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brady by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Brady by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,603,000 after buying an additional 43,848 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. 94,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

