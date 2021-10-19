Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 736,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 270,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.