W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Update

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,374. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

