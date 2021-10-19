S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANW. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANW remained flat at $$2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 67,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,591. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

