Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $75,118.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00004112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.19 or 0.00413283 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

