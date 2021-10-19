Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. 138,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,133. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81. AAON has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AAON by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

