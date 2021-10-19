$49.52 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to post sales of $49.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $189.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $192.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $206.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $211.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis raised their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

UMH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. 261,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.