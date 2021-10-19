Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $700.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $661.91 and last traded at $641.96, with a volume of 286200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $637.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.00.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

