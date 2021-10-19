Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 167,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,496. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 70.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

