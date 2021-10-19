Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 35,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $213.57 million, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.