Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 191,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $638.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

